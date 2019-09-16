Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Murray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julius Murray AUGUSTA, GA - Mr. Julius Murray departed his life on September 8, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. Julius was born to the late Dozier and Sallie Murray in Kingsville, South Carolina. He joined Pleasant Grove Baptist in Gadsden, South Carolina at an early age and later served as Chairman of the Deacon's Board for many years. Julius joined and served in the U. S. Air Force from 1955 until 1976, achieving an outstanding military career. During his later years in the military, he was first black Air Force recruiters in the Southeastern United States. In 1976 Julius was one of the first blacks to be elected countywide to the Richland County Council. Julius went on to be elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives to what is now District 70. Julius loved to build and preserve things, which led him to form his construction company, Julius Murray Builders, where he was a General Contractor. Julius also renovated and rented countless houses in Richland County. He will forever be cherished by his wife, Gertrude Murray children; Julia Rhinehart Mountain, Sharon Banister both of Columbia, South Carolina, and Julius (Latesha) Murray II, of Hopkins, South Carolina; sisters: Doris Murray of Montgomery, Alabama, Portia (Alexander) Richardson of Gadsden, South Carolina; brothers: Oliver (Mattie) Murray, Esq. and Dwight (Althea) Murray of Atlanta, Georgia. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.P. Holly Funeral Home. 8132 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, Columbia, South Carolina with burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

