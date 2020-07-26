1/
June Mitchell
June C. Mitchell MOUNT PLEASANT - June C. Mitchell, aged 80, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mt Pleasant Hospital. She lived most of her life in Columbia, SC but recently moved to Mt Pleasant to be closer to family. Prior to retiring, June had a successful career as an office manager for several dental offices. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Daniel R. Mitchell, her sons Alan Shoultz (wife Conny), and Michael Shoultz (partner Al Gliane and ex-wife Nan Negri). June was blessed with four grandchildren: Emily Cser (husband Jason), Jesse Shoultz (wife Angela), Nathan and Carissa Shoultz. She also was blessed with four adorable great grandchildren: Carter Emma, Isabel and Eli.June was predeceased by her baby girl Cherie, father William Cox, mother Ruby Itzkovitz, sisters Doris Kotalac and Gaynelle Lindsey, and ex-husband Norman Shoultz. Shortly after her death, June and Dan's dog of 16 years, Gus Mitchell, lost his battle with cancer. Gus was laid to rest in the loving arms of June. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be sent to your local chapters of "My Sister's House" or the SPCA. Cremation services have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, Mt Pleasant, SC.

Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
July 26, 2020
She was loved as a sister and I’ll miss her as long as I live. RIP, Sweet Cousin.
Linda Amick
Family
