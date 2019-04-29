Junior Allen Spires GASTON Junior Allen Spires, 90, of Gaston, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1928 the son of the late Willie S. Spires and Ola Mae Sightler Spires. Surviving are his three sons, Jake Spires (Diane Young), Michael (Teresa) Spires and Tommie (Jeanette) Spires; two daughters, Lucy S. (Otis) Rabon and Connie S. (Jay) Black; ten grandchildren 15 great-grandchildren and one, great-great-grandchild; brother Clyde (Jeanette) Spires and sister, Betty S. (Rhine) Hoffman. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Eunice Atwood Spires and two sisters, Mavis S. Williamson and Alise S. Reese. Services will be conducted by Rev. Dale Mechling and Rev. Daniel Rabon at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Grace Chapel Church, 663 Dixiana Rd., West Columbia, 29172 with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Adam Spires, Lit. Jake Spires, Christopher Spires, Travis Spires, Lit Tommie Spires, Otis Rabon, Jr. and Ethan Black. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN., 37214-0800 or gideons.org/give, Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2019