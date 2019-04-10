Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Junnie Richardson. View Sign

Junnie Mae Richardson GADSDEN - Ms. Junnie Mae Richardson of 163 Nathan Ridge Lane was born February 9, 1949, to William Nathan, Jr. and Rebecca Scott Nathan. Junnie Mae departed this earthly life and entered into her eternal life on April 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Junnie Mae was a 1967 graduate of Hopkins High School. She worked as a chef at the SC Department of Mental Health for over 30 years until she retired. She was a proud member of St. Mark Baptist Church. Junnie Mae married the love of her life Mr. Albert Richardson, and they have shared 49 years of marital bliss. Junnie Mae is survived by her husband, Albert Richardson of the home; sons, John Henry (Tabitha) Nathan, James Edward (NaTashia) Nathan, Albert L (Shamekia) Richardson, and Christopher L. Richardson; five grandchildren, Jazmine Cofield-Moore, T'Aundra Richardson, Christopher Richardson, Gabrielle Richardson, and Keyshondra Richardson; one great-grandchild, Erin D. Moore; brothers, Isaac (Glendell) Nathan, William Nathan, III,; sisters, Viola (Charles) Duckett, Mary (Rev. Samuel) Rice, and Mariel (Nathan) Gibson; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, aunt, Minnie Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:00 PM at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1456 St. Mark Road, Gadsden, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

