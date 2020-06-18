Or Copy this URL to Share

Justice Auriana Scipio COLUMBIA - Ms. Justice Auriana Scipio, 23, of 2104 Georgia Elam Lane, Columbia, SC passed June 15, 2020 as a result of a tragic accident. Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence of her grandmother, Liller R. Walker, 2104 Georgia Elam Lane, Columbia and the funeral home. Friends may send flowers to the funeral home, 902 Webster Street, North, SC 29112.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store