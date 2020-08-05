1/1
Justin Blohm Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Robert Blohm, Jr. LEXINGTON - Justin Robert Blohm, Jr., age 13, of Lexington, S.C., loving son of Justin Robert Blohm, Sr. and Elizabeth Hicks, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Mike and Debbie Blohm; his sisters, Alessandra Soler, Sophia and Olivia Blohm, Lily Blohm, Cameron Miller, Ellen Fogel and Taylor Duffy; brothers, Liam King, Thomas Fogel and L. J. Fogel; his Bonus Mom, Angela Hart and Bonus Dad, Gabriel Fogel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joel Hicks and by "His Partner In Crime and Best Friend", Grandma Luebke. He was born in Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S. C. He was member of Carolina Springs Basketball Team and he also played in the Carolina Springs Orchestra. His parents stated that he was a loving child to his family and anyone he met. He would volunteer to help his family or anyone who asked or needed him. He was always giving of himself to others. Yes, he was a kind, loving, unselfish and gentle giant with a great sense of humor. A young man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end, as his memory shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends. A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held at Red Bank Baptist Church Family Life Center in Lexington, S.C. on Friday August 7th, 2020 at 1 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in honor of his service to others. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www. napierfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Red Bank Baptist Church Family Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved