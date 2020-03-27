Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Service live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook by searching for "Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church" View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Justin Dean Brickey 05/19/1948 03/24/2020 Psalm 116:15 (NKJV) 15 Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints. WEST COLUMBIA - Justin Dean Brickey, age 71, entered into his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus on March 24, 2020. Justin was a man of great integrity and lived up to his name by being a just man. He loved his Lord, his family, and his friends. He lived a life worthy of being called a saint of God. During his short stay here, he touched the life of many with his laughter, caring heart, listening ear and simple wisdom and encouragement. He was a proud veteran and served onboard the USS Stribling in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Justin loved his church, Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he was a founding commander in their Royal Ranger boy's ministry. He served in this capacity for many years reaching, teaching, and keeping boys for Christ. There are many young men today who still refer to him as "Commander Brickey". He also served his church as deacon and cook for Ebenezer's DJJ (Department of Juvenile Justice) ministry, and Kids Kamp. Justin loved bringing out the beauty in everything around him. This was especially true in his love of wood turning. He was a board member of the Palmetto Woodturners Club and owner of Image of Thought, where he shared his creative gifts with the world. He loved his family. His high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Dorothy, was his heartbeat. She was the sparkle in his eye who was always first in his life. He was especially proud of his children who are contributing to our world as a nurse and minister. His grandsons were so special to him and he made memories with them over blueberry pancakes and bacon for breakfast and sharing wisdom as he taught them to drive. Fishing on Cherokee Lake in Tennessee with his brother, Randall, was the highlight of his summers. Justin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Morgan Brickey of West Columbia, SC, daughter Jennifer Brickey-Adkins (Michael Adkins) of Lexington, SC and Justin David Brickey (Gillian Brickey) of Madrid, Spain, and 8 precious grandsons: Cameron Adkins, Cason Adkins, Colton Adkins, Cooper Adkins, Alexander Brickey, Nathaniel Brickey, Silas Brickey, and Zephaniah Brickey. Also surviving are his brothers Randall Brickey (Mary) of Beckley, WV and Dale Brickey of Gary, WV along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Mavis Brickey of Gary, WV. The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to Pastor Gene (Gina) Henderson and our church family for their enduring love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church Men's Ministry benevolence fund. Private service to be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Service will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook by searching for "Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church". Officiating: Rev. Gene Henderson and Rev. Randall Brickey Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, SC is serving the family.

