Justin Coke Floyd BATESBURG-LEESVILLE Justin Coke Floyd, 30, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 9, 2019. Born in Orangeburg, SC, on March 20, 1989, he was currently a resident of Batesburg-Leesville, SC. Justin enjoyed hunting, fishing, family trips to the beach and mountains, and spending quality time with his beautiful family. In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by their son, Silas Aiden Floyd; his birth mother, Elisa Ashley (Jim); birth father, Danny Norman; sisters, Megan Harris (Josh Ashley), Mary Skelton (Marcus New), Angela Nipple; brothers, Trevor Nipple (Jessica Ashley), Danny Floyd; adoptive brother, Bill Squires; his adoptive father, Coke Floyd; nephews and nieces, Tabitha Harris, Haleigh Harris, Benjamin Harris, David Skelton, Brittany Skelton, Travis Lenoir, Jr., Kobe Washington, Taylor Ashley, Charles Ashley; father and mother-in-law, Eric and Jackie Gribble; brothers-in-law, Brad Watson, Jessy Gribble and Rob Harris; aunt, Brenda Smith; uncles and aunts, Joey and Sherry Smith and Anthony and Jeanie Reynolds. Preceding Justin in death were his adoptive mother, Diane Squires Floyd; aunt, Glenda June Rowell and nephew, Zachery Skelton. A celebration of Justin's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 107 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 220, West Columbia, SC 29210 or a . Justin's family requests that attendees of the celebration service wear bright, cheerful attire.

