Justin Guild Stillinger COLUMBIA Justin Guild Stillinger, 20, of Columbia, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born May 23, 1999 he was the son of Kerry and Sandra Guild Stillinger. Justin was a member of Suber Marshall Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a 2017 graduate of AC Flora High School and was currently attending Tri-County Tech in Pendleton, with plans to continue his education at Clemson University. Justin loved the beach, fishing and playing X-Box. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. Justin was a very bright light in the life of his sister and many others. Justin and Brianna shared a special bond and always "had each other's backs". He always had a positive outlook and lived a lot in his brief time here. Justin loved talking to strangers and learning about them and was always wanting people around him to be happy. Justin's outward good looks were second only to his beautiful smile. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Brianna Ashley Stillinger; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Stillinger; aunt, Tammy Stillinger; uncles, Joseph Guild, Jr., Troy Guild (Imelda); cousins, Joshua and Samuel Guild; girlfriend, Sydney Spears; his rescue dog Frank, and pup Marley; and his pet snake, "She". He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack R. Stillinger; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Lavonne Guild. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Suber Marshall Memorial United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Dr. Marion D. Aldridge and The Rev. Dr. Roger Gramling officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to The Ross Rikard Memorial Foundation, C/O SC UMC Foundation, Post Office Box 5087, Columbia, SC 29250-3081. Memories and condolences may be shared at

