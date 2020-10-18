J.W. Arnold, Jr.
October 25, 1921 - October 16, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - J.W. Arnold, Jr., 98, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Beebe, Arkansas on October 25, 1921, he was a son of the late J.W. Arnold, Sr. and Iva Mae Stearsman Arnold. He served for 23 years in the US Army, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He also retired from Civil Service for 18 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and storyteller. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Surviving are his daughters, Sandra Nesbit (Ben) of Elgin, SC, Phyllis Epting (Marc) of Batesburg, SC, and Susie Day of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-granddaughters.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Arelene Arnold; son, J.W. "Sonny" Arnold III; son-in-law, Smiley Day; five sisters; and one brother.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 612 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
