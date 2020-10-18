1/1
J.W. Arnold Jr.
1921 - 2020
J.W. Arnold, Jr.
October 25, 1921 - October 16, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - J.W. Arnold, Jr., 98, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Beebe, Arkansas on October 25, 1921, he was a son of the late J.W. Arnold, Sr. and Iva Mae Stearsman Arnold. He served for 23 years in the US Army, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He also retired from Civil Service for 18 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and storyteller. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Surviving are his daughters, Sandra Nesbit (Ben) of Elgin, SC, Phyllis Epting (Marc) of Batesburg, SC, and Susie Day of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-granddaughters.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Arelene Arnold; son, J.W. "Sonny" Arnold III; son-in-law, Smiley Day; five sisters; and one brother.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 612 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

