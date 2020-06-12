Kalyn Elizabeth Lyons LEXINGTON Kalyn Elizabeth Lyons, the daughter of Kenneth and Kimberly Lyons, was born in Lexington on October 28, 1998. She attended Lexington schools and graduated from River Bluff High School in 2016, where she was an avid member of the cheerleading and track and field team. She was currently working at the Office of Jack B. Swerling, which inspired her to enroll at Liberty University to obtain her paralegal degree. Kalyn would light up any room she entered with her contagious smile and sweet sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time at Edisto Beach with her family, hunting and being outdoors and, most of all, making memories with her three nephews, Jaxson, Banks, and Maddox. Kalyn is survived by her parents, Kenneth Lawton Lyons and Kimberly Roton Lyons; her sister, Savanah Lyons McNair; her brother-in-law, Stephen Patrick McNair and her nephews, Jaxson Brock, Banks Wyatt, and Maddox Landon. She also leaves her paternal grandmother, Shirley Tippins Lyons and many paternal aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Margaret Brock Roton (Nanny); maternal aunts and uncles, Ricky Lee Roton, Lynn Roton Plyler, Danny Gaylon Roton, and many maternal cousins, as well as her godparents, James Howard Blair III, Deborah Eadon Blair, and godbrother, James Howard Blair IV. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Burley Lawton Lyons, Sr. and maternal grandfather, James Everett Roton. Funeral arrangements are being held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC 29072, with Pastor Jim Glatz officiating. The visitation will follow in the church courtyard. All social distancing protocols will be followed. Those who attend will need to wear their own face mask to the service. Memorial donations in memory of Kalyn can be made to Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.