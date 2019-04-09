Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Blanset. View Sign

Karen Blanset SALUDA - Dr. Karen Denise Metts Blanset, 63, of 104 Birdsong Lane, Saluda, S.C., passed away on April 5, 2019 along with her precious grandson, John-Michael Burton Hall. Born in Newberry County and a daughter of Winford Oneal Metts and Mary Eleanor Palmer Metts, she was the wife of Richard Lee "Rick" Blanset. Karen was a graduate of Saluda High School and Lander College. She earned her Master's Degree in Reading and her Doctorate in Administration from the University of South Carolina. She was a devoted educator to children starting her career in the classroom, later as an Instructional Specialist and culminating her career as Principal of Millbrook Elementary School in Aiken, S.C. Karen was gifted with many talents which she lovingly shared with family, colleagues and friends. Karen is survived by her husband, Richard Lee "Rick" Blanset; two daughters, Erin Michelle Ledford Talbert (Harvey, Jr.) of McCormick and Christen Oneal Bingham Hall (Matthew) of Lexington; her parents, Winford Oneal Metts and Mary Eleanor Palmer Metts of Saluda; two sisters, Marlene Metts of Columbia and Elizabeth Metts White (Wayne) of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Kaden Bingham Hodges and Sawyer Hayes Hall both of Lexington and Logan Ansleigh Talbert of McCormick; a sister-in-law, Virginia Tyler Metts of Greenwood; and she was "Aunt KK" to numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Layne Metts and a special cousin, Michael Holt Metts. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ramey Funeral Home of Saluda. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church with Rev. Jim Glander officiating. Interment will follow in Travis Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the first responders, specifically the sheriff's and coroner's offices, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, State Law Enforcement Division, EMS and four fire departments: Saluda, Midlands, Hollywood and Old Town. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway, North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

202 North Rudolph St.

Saluda , SC 29138

