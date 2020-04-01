Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Gale Elrod Pearson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Gale Elrod Pearson COLUMBIA Karen Gale Elrod Pearson, 73, of Columbia, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born December 3, 1946 in Billings, MT, she was a daughter of the late Ira Craig Elrod and J. Patricia Dugan Elrod. Karen studied biology and English at Loyola and English at USC. She was an adventurer at heart, sky diving, scuba diving and traversing the El Camino de Santiago. Karen was a swim instructor and avid Gamecock fan. She retired as a surveyor from the Department of Health and Environment Control and was a former Recreational Therapist at the Midlands Center. She attended Trinity Cathedral and St. Michael and All Angels' Episcopal Church, where she wore many hats. Her special loves were mentoring EfM and singing in the choir. Karen's first husband, Jimmy McLeod died in 2000, but she would find love again when she met and married Timothy Pearson in 2011. The couple was married at Trinity Cathedral and were inseparable since. Karen loved all her friends, "The Village", and many others. She also loved her fur babies, Monkey, Quark and Hiccup. In addition to her beloved husband, Tim, she is survived by cousins, Kelly Dugan Rittenback and Robin Dugan; her sisters-in-law, Kelly Marjerrison (Gordon) and Sue Kirk (John); a niece, Carrie Kirk Montgomery; nephews, John Kirk (April) and Clifton Kirk (Becky); great-nephews, Jacks, Jagger, Jett, Chipper and Camden Kirk. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Lee Elrod. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. The family would especially like to thank Sister Carole Andrew and the Sisters of St. Helena for their loving support of Karen. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Michael and All Angels', C/O Fr. Charles, 6408 Bridgewood Road, Columbia, SC, 29206. His comfort and strength have been immeasurable during this most difficult time. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Karen Gale Elrod Pearson COLUMBIA Karen Gale Elrod Pearson, 73, of Columbia, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born December 3, 1946 in Billings, MT, she was a daughter of the late Ira Craig Elrod and J. Patricia Dugan Elrod. Karen studied biology and English at Loyola and English at USC. She was an adventurer at heart, sky diving, scuba diving and traversing the El Camino de Santiago. Karen was a swim instructor and avid Gamecock fan. She retired as a surveyor from the Department of Health and Environment Control and was a former Recreational Therapist at the Midlands Center. She attended Trinity Cathedral and St. Michael and All Angels' Episcopal Church, where she wore many hats. Her special loves were mentoring EfM and singing in the choir. Karen's first husband, Jimmy McLeod died in 2000, but she would find love again when she met and married Timothy Pearson in 2011. The couple was married at Trinity Cathedral and were inseparable since. Karen loved all her friends, "The Village", and many others. She also loved her fur babies, Monkey, Quark and Hiccup. In addition to her beloved husband, Tim, she is survived by cousins, Kelly Dugan Rittenback and Robin Dugan; her sisters-in-law, Kelly Marjerrison (Gordon) and Sue Kirk (John); a niece, Carrie Kirk Montgomery; nephews, John Kirk (April) and Clifton Kirk (Becky); great-nephews, Jacks, Jagger, Jett, Chipper and Camden Kirk. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Lee Elrod. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. The family would especially like to thank Sister Carole Andrew and the Sisters of St. Helena for their loving support of Karen. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Michael and All Angels', C/O Fr. Charles, 6408 Bridgewood Road, Columbia, SC, 29206. His comfort and strength have been immeasurable during this most difficult time. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close