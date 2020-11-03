Karen King
February 29, 1952 - October 26, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Karen Bradshaw King, 68, began her eternal rest Monday, October 26, 2020. She peacefully passed in her sleep at her home. She was a cherished daughter, a loving mother and a doting grandmother.
Born in Jacksonville, FL to Jack Bradshaw and Anne Bradshaw, she is survived by her son, Bryan King of Lexington, SC and her daughter, Kristalyn Poole (David) of Pelion, SC; grandchildren: Annretta Miller (Curtis), William Poole and Johanna Poole.