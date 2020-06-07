Karen Melinda Taylor SALUDA, NC - Karen Melinda Taylor, 56, died May 6, 2020 at home in Saluda, NC. She was born in York Co. SC on July 19, 1963 and was the daughter of the late M. Wayne Taylor and June Ringer Taylor. She was a member of Saluda United Methodist Church having served as Treasurer in the past. She was employed at Wells Fargo Bank, Winston Salem, NC as a Trust Officer. She was a generous supporter of those less fortunate, both people and animals. Kayren, as she was called by friends and coworkers, is survived by her Mother, June Ringer Taylor, a brother, Karl W. Taylor (Donnette ), nephews, Jason, Kyle (Erin) and Dalton. She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Homer W. and Bertha Taylor, Maternal Grandparents, James I. and Mozelle Ringer. Also, Aunts and Uncles; Brenda (Ross) Clark, Rosemary(Thomas) Sanders and Phyllis Miller. A Graveside Service will be held at Saluda City Cemetery, Saluda, NC on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Rob Parsons and Rev. Mitzi Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to Saluda Methodist Church, PO Box 551, Saluda, NC 28773 or Thermal Belt Outreach Ministry, 135 White Street, Columbus, NC 28773. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, NC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.