Karen Teresa Ramsey
March 23, 1966 - November 14, 2020
Heflin, Alabama - Karen Teresa Ramsey of Heflin, AL passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
Karen was born March 23, 1966 in Savannah, GA where her family was stationed with the US Army, she also lived in Germany, Columbia, SC and Anniston, AL and settling in Heflin, AL. After graduating Weaver High School, class of 1985. Karen loved animals of all kind but her heart was with Pugs, she had several very special Furbabies over the years but Stewie was her companion thru her illness.
She was supported the last 10 months with loving care of her mother, Sylvia Eargle of Port Wentworth, GA. She is also survived by her father, Butch Eargle (Joanne) of Columbia, SC, brother, Randy Eargle (Athina), nephews, Evan and Michael Eargle of Columbia, SC, uncle, John Mixon of Port Wentworth, GA and several aunts and cousins, and many loving friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Salem Baptist Church 955 GA Highway 30, Port Wentworth, GA 31407, services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Quillian "Q" Mercer officiating.
