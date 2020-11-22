1/
Karen Teresa Ramsey
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Teresa Ramsey
March 23, 1966 - November 14, 2020
Heflin, Alabama - Karen Teresa Ramsey of Heflin, AL passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
Karen was born March 23, 1966 in Savannah, GA where her family was stationed with the US Army, she also lived in Germany, Columbia, SC and Anniston, AL and settling in Heflin, AL. After graduating Weaver High School, class of 1985. Karen loved animals of all kind but her heart was with Pugs, she had several very special Furbabies over the years but Stewie was her companion thru her illness.
She was supported the last 10 months with loving care of her mother, Sylvia Eargle of Port Wentworth, GA. She is also survived by her father, Butch Eargle (Joanne) of Columbia, SC, brother, Randy Eargle (Athina), nephews, Evan and Michael Eargle of Columbia, SC, uncle, John Mixon of Port Wentworth, GA and several aunts and cousins, and many loving friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Salem Baptist Church 955 GA Highway 30, Port Wentworth, GA 31407, services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Quillian "Q" Mercer officiating.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.bakermccullough.com
Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912)964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
North Salem Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
North Salem Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved