Karen Lucas Thomas LEXINGTON - Karen Lucas Thomas, 74, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Mrs. Thomas was born October 10, 1944 in Winthrop, MA. She was the daughter of the late Gladys Bennett Lucas and Manuel Lucas. Karen was a vivacious, energetic, charming woman who touched the lives of everyone she knew. She was Chief Clinical Dietician at Baptist Hospital and worked for many years at Palmetto Senior Care. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Joseph Thomas; sons, Jimmy Levine (Teresa) and Danny Levine; granddaughters, Taylor and Karsten Levine and step-daughter, Heather Leigh Lavelle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Rd., Columbia, SC 29210 or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 30, 2019