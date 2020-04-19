Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karol Kreger Lintern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karol Kreger Lintern LEXINGTON Karol Kreger Lintern, 81, formerly of East Rochester and Camillus, NY, passed away in Lexington, SC on April 7, 2020. Karol was born in Rochester, NY on August 12, 1938, the daughter of William and Ann Kreger. She attended the University of South Carolina. Returning to Rochester, she met her husband, Ernest Lintern, and married in 1959. The couple and three boys moved to Camillus in 1964 and Karol started work in research at Allied Chemical in 1970. Karol achieved her science degree from Syracuse University. She moved to South Carolina in 1983 and eventually retired from the City of Columbia. Karol is survived by her sons Brian (Mardee), Jeffry (Sherri), Todd (Lynn); brother, William (Jan); sister, Diane and five grandchildren. Karol was an extraordinarily strong woman and family was most important to her. An avid fan, she was actively involved and encouraged her son's participation in multiple sports in Camillus, NY and the West Genesee schools. She was eager to lend a hand and was fondly known as "mom" to many of her son's friends. A super fan of the Syracuse Orange and South Carolina Gamecocks, she felt equally at home in the Carrier Dome as well as Williams Brice Stadium. She was often in attendance at Founders Park to watch her beloved Gamecock Baseball Team. Words cannot express how much she was loved and will be missed. A special thanks to the staff at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care for tending to her during her recent stay.

