Karsten Alonzo Crewell COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Karsten Alonzo Crewell, affectionately known as "KC" will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC. Viewing for Mr. Crewell will be held today from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Frank Scott; paternal grandfather, Wilbert Crewell. Karsten was a 1990 graduate of Eau Claire High School. He obtained a degree in English and Secondary Education from the University of South Carolina in 1994. Karsten also ministered through music at weddings, funerals, parties and concerts across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Surviving are his mother, Elease Scott Crewell; father, Alonzo Crewell; siblings, Sybil Crewell McCoy, Adam Crewell, Tinisha Riley and Braxton Crewell; maternal grandmother, Emma Lee Scott; paternal grandmother, Geneva Crewell. Condolences for Mr. Crewell can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com
.