Katherine Still Campbell ORANGEBURG - Katherine Still Campbell, 94, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of the late Michael Roe Campbell. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Sunnyside Cemetery, with Reverend Darren Bess officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Katherine was born in Greenwood, SC, daughter of the Late Orion and Isabel Still . She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Coker College, where she eventually established an endowed scholarship in honor of her parents. Katherine was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked as an Education Administrator and Freelance Photographer for local newspapers as well as serving as the long-time Treasurer of the King's Daughters. She was also one of many volunteers that worked with Dr. Thomas E. Wannamaker in establishing the Independent Schools in S.C., N.C. and Ga. Katherine loved spending time at home watching birds especially her Cardinals. Survivors include sons, Randy Campbell (Nedra) of Isle of Palms and Curt Campbell (Tamra) of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Madison Campbell (Laura) of Charleston, Hayden Campbell of Isle of Palms, and Evan Campbell of Arlington, VA; and four great-grandchildren, Cade Campbell, Mary Katherine Campbell, Noah Campbell, and Britton Campbell (due in May), all of Charleston. The family wishes to express Special Thanks to the Circle of Love Sitters and Edisto Hospice for their care and concern for Katherine. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Coker College, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019