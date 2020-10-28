1/1
Katherine Frick Cannon
1922 - 2020
Katherine Frick Cannon
April 3, 1922 - October 26, 2020
Chapin, South Carolina - Katherine Frick Cannon, 98, of Chapin died Monday, October 26, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Newberry.
She was born on April 3, 1922, in Chapin, a daughter of the late Bennie and Annie Mae Stoudemire Frick. She was married for more than 70 years to the late George Harroll Cannon.
Mrs. Cannon was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran church and the Primetimers group. She loved to garden and take care of her family.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Cannon of Chapin; Special friend Lorene Cannon and daughter-in-law, Jean Cannon, grandchildren, Jimmy Boland, (Rachel), Steven Cannon (Renee) Jeremy Cannon (Samantha) Justin Cannon (Jennifer); great- grandchildren, Samantha Furr (Cory), Kristen Cannon, Courtney Cannon, Jordon Cannon, Jake Cannon, Jack Cannon, Emmi Cannon, Riley Cannon, Wesley Boland; great-great- granddaughter, Aubree Carter and great-great grandbaby Furr due in March.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Glenn Cannon; and her brother, Bennie Gerald Frick.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. David Tholstrup at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in St. Peter Lutheran Church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will Brice Cannon, Jimmy Boland, Steven Cannon, Jeremy Cannon Justin Cannon, Jack Cannon Jake Cannon and Wesley Boland.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 900 Dreher Island Road Chapin, SC, 29036.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at whitakerfuneralhome.com .
Whitaker Funeral Home of Chapin is assisting the family.


Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home Inc
939 Chapin Rd
Chapin, SC 29036
(803) 345-9288
