Katherine Hardister
December 16, 1941 - November 23, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Katherine Venable Hardister, 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born on December 16, 1941 in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Arthur and Katherine Maynard Venable. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Lane Hardister, of Charleston, SC; brothers, Gerald and James Venable; and her niece, Kyle Venable Brazell and her family; along with Savannah, her beloved Cairn Terrier. She has many other nieces and nephews around the country that will miss her deeply.
Kaye graduated from Cheraw High School in 1959, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the basketball team. She and her family moved to North Wilkesboro, NC, where she met her husband, David. They married and moved to Columbia, SC on April 15, 1960. She attended Appalachian Teacher's College, followed by the University of SC, where she graduated with an education degree in 1963.
Kaye taught school in NC and SC for over thirty years, and retired in Murrells Inlet, SC. In Kaye's retirement, she was an avid tennis and bridge player. She loved to garden, sharing her love of flowers with everyone she met. She was also affectionately known to many as the "Cheese Ball Queen". Kaye spent much time with her daughter, Lane, traveling to events around the area. They were known to "shop their way home", sharing giggles along the way. Her hardy contagious laugh will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Services will be held at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church on December 12, 2020 at 1 pm.
