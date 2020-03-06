Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Hill. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Hill COLUMBIA - Katherine Williams Hill, a lawyer and civic leader, died on March 2, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the Honorable John Calvin Hill, Jr. a diplomat in the US Foreign Service, and McCoy Metts Hill. Ms. Hill was born in Vienna Austria in 1949, in her youth lived in Romania, Italy, Guatemala, Thailand, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Hill was a graduate of the Madeira School and Hollins University. She held a J.D. and a Master of International Business from the University of South Carolina. She Clerked for Judge Robert Chapman of the S.C. District Court, was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of South Carolina, practiced with Skadden Arps in New York City and later practiced in Columbia SC. She was active in the community, serving as President of the Kershaw County Historical Society, and as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Kershaw County Library. She was a direct descendent of six Governors of South Carolina: James Richardson and John Richardson, David R. Williams, Stephen D. Miller, Richard I. Manning and John Lawrence Manning. She is also a descendant of Col. Lawrence Manning and Col. William Hill of the Revolutionary war; as well as D. H. Hill, Lt. General C.S.A. She was heir, with her sister and cousins, to her great-great-great aunt Mary Boykin Chesnut's famous Civil War diary. The diary, edited by C. Vann Woodward and published under the title "Mary Chestnut's Civil War," won the Pulitzer Prize for History in 1982. Ms. Hill is survived by her sister, Isabel Morrison Hill of Washington DC, her niece Kate Kvnianika, and Kate's husband Kevin & son John. Also, by her brother John C. Hill, III and his wife Robbin F. Hill of Easton MD, their sons Patrick and Daniel, Patrick's wife Emma and their children Desmond, Coy and Penny. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Kershaw County Historical Society, 811 Fair Street, Camden S.C. 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Hill family by visiting

