Katherine "Katie" Sue Gosney Lewis COLUMBIA Katherine "Katie" Sue Gosney Lewis, 76, of Columbia, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home after a long illness. Born Oct. 18, 1943, in Hinton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Daisy Ellison Wheeler and the late John Wheeler, and the late Daniel Gosney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, US Army retired SFC Robert W. Lewis; her daughter, Rebecca Shannon Lewis; her sister, Toby Muncy;and a special niece, Lori Ann Tillinghast. She graduated from Nitro (WV) High School in 1961 and retired from Palmetto Health after 20 years of service. Survivors include her son, Robert Shawn (Treasa) Lewis, of the home; two grandchildren, Breeanna M. Lewis, of Greenwood, and Zachary R. Lewis, of the home; two stepgrandchildren, Connor Eifert and Carson Eifert, of the home; a precious brother, Mike (Margie) Temple, of Hinton; two sisters-in-law, Susan (Robbie) Lewis-Shaffer, of South Charleston, WV, and Brenda Miller, of Florida; two nephews, Dan Tillinghast, of Florida, and Shane Lewis, of Maryland; two nieces, Erin Miller, of Florida, and Megan Cregger, of Spurlockville, WV; a great-nephew, Daniel (Shawnell) Ferrell, of Poca, WV; a great-niece, Kayla Ferrell, of Chesapeake, WV two great-great nieces, Peyton Ferrell, and Olivia Ferrell, of Poca; and special best friends, Janet Meadows of Columbia, Sonnie Lemon Young, of Cross Lanes, WV, and Rosalie Meadows of Ohio. At her request, she will be cremated and interred between her husband and daughter at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local Humane Society. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-532-4411



