Katherine Lucille Bridget Devoy COLUMBIA - Katherine Lucille Bridget Devoy, 96, of Columbia died Sunday, September 1, 2019. Katherine was born May 14, 1923, in Syracuse, NY. She was the daughter of the late George Ely Devoy and Catherine "Glynn". Katherine was employed by the Providence Hospital in the accounting department for 22 years. She also played the organ in the hospital Chapel for many years at mass. Survivors include nieces, Cindy Price (Joel), Dolores Anderton, Marie Rothbaler (Edwin), Mary Katherine Zadorozny and Elizabeth Allen; nephew, PR Gould, Jr. (Mirian) as well as a number of great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, John, George, Joseph, Paul and Gerald and sisters, Marie, Anne, Louise, Agnes, and Lillian. Graveside service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 with Pastor Gina Metze, officiating. Memorial may be made to St. Lucy's Food Pantry, 425 Gifford Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. On-line condolences may be sent to

