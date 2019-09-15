Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 12:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Marie "Katie" Torke COLUMBIA - Katherine Marie Torke, 42, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with a reception to follow. A second Celebration of Life will be held in Wisconsin with details to follow. Born in Port Washington, WI on August 10, 1977, Ms. Torke was a daughter of Mike and Mary Torke of SC and WI. Katie graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC with three Bachelor's degrees in Music. She continued her education and received Master's degrees in Music and Social Work from the University of South Carolina. Katie worked for Lexington Mental Health, where she specialized in helping adolescents. She did social work for women in prison, women with addictions, those on hospice, as well as numerous other areas helping women and children. She also taught music for a number of years. Katie always felt at home playing the flute, piccolo and tuba in her high school and college marching bands. While Katie was serious about CrossFit and has completed more than a dozen half marathons and one full marathon, she also found joy in the simplicity of sharing a cup of coffee and enjoying a good dessert. Some of her fondest memories include her love of traveling, reading, going to the farmer's market and her cats. Katie loved a day of shopping and eating out. Katie touched the lives of many people and had strong support from her family and friends. She was always willing to help others and to share. Katie's life was a blessing and a memory many will treasure. Surviving in addition to her parents are her sisters, Christy Rappel (Joe) of WI and Colleen Landau (Dan) of MD; a niece and three nephews; grandfather, John Torke of WI; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by three grandparents and her Aunt Linda. Memorials may be made to South Carolina Youth Advocate Program (SCYAP), 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 350, Columbia, SC 29210.

