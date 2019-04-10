Katherine Anita Johnson Sherer COLUMBIA - Katherine Anita Johnson Sherer, born November 5, 1939, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Iver Norman and Margaret Morrow Johnson. She was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and a graduate of University High School. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Larry Sherer; three sons and daughters-in-law; four grandsons; one sister and brother-in-law; a niece; her husband's two sisters and a brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Visitation will be at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Interment will be at Bush River Memorial Gardens. For the full obituary and pallbearers, go to www.dunbarfunerals.com.
