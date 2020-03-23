Katherine Linder Smoak LEXINGTON - Katherine Linder Smoak, 78, beloved wife of Jacky Smoak, entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2020. Born on October 31, 1941, Katherine was originally from Walterboro, SC. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jacky Smoak, her daughter Donna Collins (James), sons, Charlie Smoak (Ginger), Craig Smoak, Talbert Smoak (Leisa), Nicky Smoak (Terri), Timothy Smoak (Kim), Jeff Smoak (Yvette), two daughters in love, Sandy Powell (Steve), Michelle Epperson (Jeremy), her sister Beverly Shine (Dan), brothers, Pete Wilson (Virginia) and Roy Wilson. Her legacy continues with 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and many more that she loved as her own. Katherine was steadfast in her love of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, complete supporter of all of her children in any sport, and devoted fan of the Carolina Gamecocks. "Honor her for all her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate". Proverbs 31:31. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 23, 2020