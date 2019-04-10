Katherine Angelique "Angel" Webb COLUMBIA - Angel as she is loving known was born on August 27, 1971 and called into His arms on Saturday, April 7, 2019. Angel graduated from the STEP program at Camden High School in 1993 and worked with the Kershaw County Board of Disabilities. Angel loved to travel and visited many places such as Las Vegas, many of the islands in the Caribbean while cruising the big blue ocean. Angel was the ultimate Disney fanatic and went every chance she got. Mickey and Minnie are always by her side and she loved dressing up as the Disney Princesses. Angel was predeceased by her father John Michael Fleming, her maternal grandparents Edward and Mary Lee DuBose and paternal grandparents John and Belva Fleming. Angel is survived by her mother Frances DuBose Fleming, sisters Melanie Webb Smith of Columbia and Michelle Holden (Scott) of Camden. Angel was the best aunt to many nieces and nephews (Tiffany, Holly, Megan, Thomas, DeLaney, Emily and Jackson). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of South Carolina or the . Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
