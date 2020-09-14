Katherine Williams

Katherine J. Williams RIDGEWAY SC - Mrs. Katherine J. Williams of Ridgeway SC passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. She is survived by a son, Robert (Sue) Williams Jr., sisters, Carrie Geiger and Thelma George, one brother, Robert Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11 am Tues. Sept. 15, 2020 @ Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 from 12 noon to 6pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.