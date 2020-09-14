1/1
Katherine Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine J. Williams RIDGEWAY SC - Mrs. Katherine J. Williams of Ridgeway SC passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. She is survived by a son, Robert (Sue) Williams Jr., sisters, Carrie Geiger and Thelma George, one brother, Robert Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11 am Tues. Sept. 15, 2020 @ Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. Sept. 14, 2020 from 12 noon to 6pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved