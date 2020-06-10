Katherine "Kate" Young Hicks WEST COLUMBIA - Katherine Young (Kate) Hicks died on June 5, 2020 at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community in West Columbia, South Carolina. Kate was born on September 13, 1929 in Anchorage, Kentucky. She received her B.A. from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She received her M.Ed. from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Kate worked as a travel agent at two different times in her career and as a teacher, specializing in remedial reading. She took a keen interest in her students and did everything she could to help them thrive. Travel was a lifelong joy, as were animals, nature, and books. She volunteered with local humane societies and as a reading tutor after she retired. Having grown up in Louisville, Kentucky, she loved the Kentucky Derby and horse racing. She loved history and was an active member of the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in South Carolina. She was known for her graciousness and beautiful smile, greeting everyone with a smile until the very end. She was predeceased by her parents, Josephine Cavitt Herring and Leving Perry Young, and her husband William Lawrence Hicks. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lawrence Hicks and her husband Rhodes L. Bruns of Berkeley, CA and Josephine Herring Hicks of Charlotte, N.C., and her cousin Henry Herring Eichelberger and his wife Jeanne of Lexington, VA. The family extends deep gratitude for her nurses and the entire staff at Still Hopes and especially to Yolanda Rosario, who helped care for Kate lovingly for many years and treated her as her own mother. Memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or to the Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Goldfinch Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.