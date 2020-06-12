Kathleen Davis COLUMBIA Kathleen Davis, 68, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away June 3, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1952 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the beloved wife to Kenneth Davis for almost 50 years. Kathleen worked for most of her life as a Registered Nurse in several hospitals and facilities in Columbia and Charleston and as a DHEC surveyor for nursing home facilities in South Carolina. She also worked as an educator in the health science field in Swansea and Newberry. Kathleen's life was filled with love, laughter and the Lord. She cared about taking care of people, whether it was students in a classroom, patients in a clinical or nursing home setting, or friends in a Sunday school class. She loved animals of all kinds. She took great delight in her grandchildren. Kathleen is survived by her loving spouse, Kenneth; daughter, Margaret Davis Wiedenhoeft (Marco); Lt. Col. Matthew Davis (Susan); and Jason Davis (Eunju Choi); grandchildren: Grace, Oskar, Luke, Ryan, Isaiah, and Suhyeon and numerous friends and extended family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle Sharpe and her brother, Bill Sharpe. The Memorial Service will take place at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13. Memorials may be made to the Mission Trip Fund at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Family and Friends may sign the on-line guestbook at www.simplicitylowcountry.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.