Kathleen Martin Henson WEST COLUMBIA Kathleen Martin Henson, 81, was born December 18, 1937 in Robeson County, NC and passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Gray Martin Hutchinson and Robert Martin. Mrs. Henson was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia. She is survived by her son, Tony Henson (Jennifer); granddaughter, Shanna M. Henson; grandson, A. Brett Henson (Sandra); brothers, Bobby Martin, Bill Hutchinson (Debra), Reg Hutchinson (Gloria), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Henson, Jr. and daughter, Cynthia Faye Henson. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbia, Boyce Chapel, with interment to follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia-TV Ministry, 1306 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019