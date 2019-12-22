Kathleen Lynch ELGIN - Kathleen Marie Lynch, age 56, of Elgin, SC died on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Simoniello and William Henry Lynch. Kathleen worked as an RN in the emergency room at Richland Memorial. She is survived by her sisters, Donna Quinones of Lugoff, and Pattie Christensen (Dana) of Columbia; her brother, David Lynch (Sandy) of Elgin; and many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a celebration of life at the beach at a later date. Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street #200, Columbia, SC 29201. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the Lynch family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019