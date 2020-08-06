1/1
Kathleen Padgett
Kathleen Padgett SALUDA - Kathleen Caughman Padgett, 90, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville. Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Dessie Landrum and Bessie Bartley Caughman, she was the wife of the late Augustus Elliott "Gus" Padgett. Mrs. Padgett was a homemaker, a wonderful mother, grandmother and fabulous cook! Surviving are a daughter, Susan P. Yonce (Sonny) of Johnston, a son, Timothy O. Padgett (Karen) of Simpsonville, four grandchildren, Josh Yonce (Katie), Kimberli Y. Timmerman (Will), Tiffany Padgett Ferguson (Jon) and Elliott Padgett and seven great-grandchildren, Paige Timmerman, William Timmerman, Ellie Grace Yonce, Joseph Yonce, Walker Yonce, Jackson Ferguson and Lyla Kate Ferguson. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

