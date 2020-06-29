Dorothy Kathleen Sheffield COLUMBIA - Dorothy Kathleen Sheffield completed the long and full journey of her life on June 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the Columbia area. Dorothy was born in 1926, the third child of Walter and Ethyl McKnight. With the early passing of both her parents, she was orphaned in the midst of the Great Depression. She ultimately went on to a long career with Sears Roebuck until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 39 years, Shelly R. Sheffield. She is survived by her son, Ron Brazell of Celina, TX; step-son, Col. Wayne Sheffield (USA-Ret) of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren, Bryan Brazell of Greenville, SC; Owen Brazell of Austin, TX; Eilish Brazell of Corpus Christi, TX; Donovan Brazell of Corpus Christi, TX; Travis Hubbard of Columbia, SC; Allen Branham of Gilbert, SC; Cara Hobbs of Virginia Beach, VA; Lisa Silverman of Warner Robins, GA; Laura Mobley of Atlanta, GA; and Markus Sheffield of Miami FL; and great-grandchildren Simran Brazell, Patrick Brazell, Makayla Brazell, Evan Brazell, Deakin Hubbard, Cooper Branham, Mary Elizabeth Branham, Harrison Branham, and Hudson Branham. Dorothy was a longtime member of South Beltline Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, fine country and bluegrass music, time with her family and friends, and difficult jigsaw and crossword puzzles for which she had an amazing aptitude. She still made the world's best chicken and dumplings, potato salad, and lemon meringue pie for those lucky enough to be favored with those delights. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who take consolation in knowing that she now is with her Eternal Savior. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park prior to the service. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 29, 2020.