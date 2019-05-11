Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Smith "Kat" Daniels. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Smith "Kat" Daniels BLYTHEWOOD Kathleen Smith Daniels, was lovingly known by her husband as "Sal" and "Granny" to all others, 87, of Blythewood, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born September 16, 1931 in Ridgeway, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Delphine Marthers Smith, and was the last surviving child of ten. Kat was active in her church teaching children, as well as a substitute teacher at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary and Spring Valley High School. As a charter member of Pine View Baptist Church, Kat was the last member who was present at the meeting for organizing and naming the church. She devoted her talents to the area of missions and outreach ministry. Kat was a member of the Eastern Star, Blythewood Chapter. "Granny" was an amazing, strong and courageous person, who is loved by her family. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who shared her talents with all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Don O'Cain Daniels; sons, Don O'Cain"Donnie" Daniels, Jr. (Linda), Charles Alexander "Alex" Daniels (Carolyn);four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kat was preceded in death by four brothers; four sisters and two half-sisters. The funeral service for Mrs. Daniels will be held 3 o'clock, Monday, May 13th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with The Rev. Charles Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Pine View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Sunday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia. The family suggest that memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

