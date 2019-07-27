Kathleen Warren BLYTHEWOOD Kathleen Warren, 69, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Monday afternoon, July 29th at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 736 Camp Ground Rd., Columbia, SC with the Reverend Jody Flowers officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, July 28th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Born February 17, 1950, in Junior, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Mabel Shomo Wagner. Her family moved to South Carolina when she was a teenager. Kathy was known for her incredible heart, and beautiful kind soul. She truly never met a stranger and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Edward Warren of the home; son, John Randall Wolfe (Katherine) of Chapin; sister, Helen Galusha (Robert) of Fonda, NY; stepsons, Edward "Scott" Warren (Susan) and Christopher Warren (Milli); grandchildren, John Randall Wolfe Jr. and Lightsey Kathleen Wolfe, Cate Warren, Corinne and Jolie Warren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and many other special friends. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a brother James Wagner and a sister Margaret Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 27, 2019