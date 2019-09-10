Kathryn Blume ELGIN, SC- A service to celebrate the life of Kathryn Jackson Blume, age 84, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Burial will follow at Hardshell Cemetery. Rev. Tim Bowen and Rev. Richard Humphries will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 7:30PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hardshell Cemetery, PO Box 1943, Lugoff, SC 29078. Born in Lugoff, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Elliott and Martha Ann Jackson. She was a member of El Bethel church. Kathryn is survived by her sons, L. John Blume, III (Darlene) of Elgin and Philip Jackson (Ginger) of Elgin; daughter, Pamela Jackson Bowen (Tim) of Seneca; grandchildren, L.J. Blume, IV, Joseph Purcell, Jennifer Jackson and Justin Jackson; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandra Williamson of Camden and Yvonne Brazell of Lugoff; She was predeceased by her husband, L. J. "Jay" Blume, Jr.; sisters, Lois Boheler and Mildred Jackson; and brothers, Henry "Stonewall" Jackson and Michael R. "Mickey" Jackson. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Blume family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019