Kathryn "Kathy" Conner Davis IRMO - Kathryn "Kathy" Conner Davis, 57, of Irmo, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, to Eva Williams Conner and the late Willie Eugene "Gene" Conner. Kathy was a graduate of Dreher High School and Spartanburg Methodist College. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo. Kathy enjoyed Scrap-booking and taking care of her family, especially her granddaughter, Caroline. Kathy had a love for children and taught four-years-old at Riverland Hills Baptist Church for 15 years. Surviving Kathy, are her beloved husband of 35 years, Gregory A. Davis; daughter, Kayla Menger (Michael); brother, Bill Conner (Pam) and her beloved granddaughter, Caroline Menger. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Kim Conner Norton. In light of the recent Novel Covid-19 Virus, the interment will be private. A memorial service for Kathy will be scheduled at a later date. Temples and Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Irmo, 7068 Nursery Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to

Kathryn "Kathy" Conner Davis IRMO - Kathryn "Kathy" Conner Davis, 57, of Irmo, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, to Eva Williams Conner and the late Willie Eugene "Gene" Conner. Kathy was a graduate of Dreher High School and Spartanburg Methodist College. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo. Kathy enjoyed Scrap-booking and taking care of her family, especially her granddaughter, Caroline. Kathy had a love for children and taught four-years-old at Riverland Hills Baptist Church for 15 years. Surviving Kathy, are her beloved husband of 35 years, Gregory A. Davis; daughter, Kayla Menger (Michael); brother, Bill Conner (Pam) and her beloved granddaughter, Caroline Menger. She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Kim Conner Norton. In light of the recent Novel Covid-19 Virus, the interment will be private. A memorial service for Kathy will be scheduled at a later date. Temples and Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Irmo, 7068 Nursery Road, Columbia, SC 29212 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020

