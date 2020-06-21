Kathryn Dietrick LA HABRA HEIGHTS, CA - Kathryn Dietrick, 102 years old, of La Habra, CA passed away Saturday, June 16, 2020. She was born August 19,1917 in Sacramento, CA. She was predeceased by her parents Lowell and Gertrude Smith, brothers Ben, Floyd, and Clark, her husband Lyman Dietrick as well as sons Joe Dietrick and Danny Dietrick. Kathryn is survived by daughters Kathy Mustard, Allison Struble, son-in-law Dr. Donald Struble and daughter-in-law Pam Dietrick, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She and Lyman met at Whittier College, then married and raised four children. Both were teachers so summers were spent traveling across the country. Kathryn and Lyman continued to travel after retirement. One big trip was to drive from CA and on up the Alaskan Highway in their van named the "Bluebird". Kathryn traveled the world, however her favorite place to be was in SC where daughter Kathy and family lived. She made many loving and lifelong friends in SC. Her last flight to SC was in September, 2019. She was 102! SC loved Kathryn! A memorial service will be held at La Habra Methodist Church on August 19, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, South Carolina, 29250.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store