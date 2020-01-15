Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Ede McAdory. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Service 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM Bar None in Five Points Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Ede McAdory COLUMBIA - Kathryn Ede McAdory passed away January 12, 2020. She was 41 years old. Katy was born on February 18, 1978 to her loving parents, Thomas and Kathryn Ede in Akron, OH. In the summer of 1983, the Ede Family moved to Isle of Palms, SC. Katy was enrolled as a kindergartener at Sullivan's Island Elementary School where she wasted no time leaving an impression on every single person she met. Katy attended Laing Middle School, graduated from Wando High School and studied art at the University of South Carolina. She moved to Columbia, SC in 2000 where she and her husband Dave raised three strong and beautiful children. If you have met any of these kids, you would know that she did her job. Katy seemed to know everyone. She was gregarious, strong-headed and always had something to say. Her love for her family and people close to her was genuine, infectious and quite remarkable. She adored her children immensely and showed that same love to her nieces and nephew. They sure do love their Aunt Katy. Katy is survived by her amazing husband of fifteen years, David McAdory and their three amazing kids, Kalie Jane Mathis (Jeff Mathis), David McKinney McAdory and Collins Elliott McAdory. But, we like to call them Kalie, Mac and Coco! She is also survived by her parents, Tom and Kate Ede; her siblings, Tony Ede (Helen), Aaron Ede, Ellie Ede Wall (Brandon); and her wonderful nieces and nephew, Gracie, Jake and Lauren. Katy leaves behind countless other family members and close friends. A service will be held for Katy at 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 18, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine St., Columbia, SC 20205. Immediately following the service, friends and family are invited to gather at Bar None in Five Points at 4:00 p.m. Hugs are required. Smiles are mandatory. Good stories are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epworth Children's Home, P. O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29205 or online at

