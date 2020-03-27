Kathryn Thomas Pressley (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Thomas Pressley.
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathryn Thomas Pressley ELGIN Kathryn Thomas Pressley, 80, of Elgin, passed this life, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Henry Wallace Presley; her sons, James "Bodie" Ritchie and Ray Ritchie; her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Ritchie Kirkley (Michael); her precious great-granddaughter, Kathryn "Kate"; and a sister, Mary Lou Rogers. The service for Mrs. Pressley, will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.