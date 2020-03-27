Kathryn Thomas Pressley ELGIN Kathryn Thomas Pressley, 80, of Elgin, passed this life, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Henry Wallace Presley; her sons, James "Bodie" Ritchie and Ray Ritchie; her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Ritchie Kirkley (Michael); her precious great-granddaughter, Kathryn "Kate"; and a sister, Mary Lou Rogers. The service for Mrs. Pressley, will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020