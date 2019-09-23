Kathryn Vinson CAMDEN - Mrs. Vinson was called home to be with her heavenly Father Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1520 Mill Street, Camden, SC at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Nance-Coker and Rev. Phil Stone will officiate. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Mrs. Vinson was the daughter of the late Ward and Sallie Byrd of Lancaster County. Kathryn graduated from Flat Creek High School and retired from Kershaw Health. Mrs. Vinson was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, and was a former Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Vinson was instrumental in starting Sunday school classes at Sam A. Karesh Wing and Pinedale Residential Center and taught until her death. Kathryn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was always happy, loved everyone and had a sweet spirit about her. She was known for her faith in the Lord. Mrs. Vinson is survived by, J.W. Vinson, her loving husband of 66 years; children, Brady Vinson (Rayela), of Orlando, FL, Angie Blancke (Ray), of Clover, SC, Mark Vinson (Laura), of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Ryan Blancke (Sara), Lindsay Corley (Richie), Haley Goss (Zaf), Marianna and Matthew Vinson; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Emma Blancke, Reagan and Sage Goss; sisters, Ruth Byrd, Frankie Eubanks and Sue Bouza. Mrs. Vinson was predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mrs. Vinson's memory to Lakeview Baptist Church building fund, 1520 Mill Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online for the Vinson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
