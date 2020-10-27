1/
Kathy Diane Coltrain
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Diane Coltrain
September 9, 1958 - October 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Kathy Diane Coltrain, 62, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Woodfield Park Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Phillips and Reverend Larry Easler officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
A native of Columbia, Kathy was born September 9, 1958, the daughter of late Charles E. Coltrain and Jeanette Coltrain. She was a resident of the Babcock Center and as a young adult attended Woodfield Park Baptist Church. Kathy loved music and will be remembered for her sweet smile.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Ford Coltrain; a sister, Tina Marie Coltrain, both of Columbia; a brother-in-law, Rickey Glynn Lovejoy of Lugoff; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Woodfield Park Baptist Church, 1834 Morninglo Lane, Columbia, SC 29223 or to The Babcock Center, 2725 Banny Jones Ave, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Woodfield Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodfield Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
I will always remember coloring the Easter eggs with Kathy and going to celebrate her birthday with cake one year. Rest peacefully Kathy. Love you Tina (Bestie)
Teresa Jeffcoat
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved