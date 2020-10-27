Kathy Diane Coltrain
September 9, 1958 - October 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Kathy Diane Coltrain, 62, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Woodfield Park Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Phillips and Reverend Larry Easler officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
A native of Columbia, Kathy was born September 9, 1958, the daughter of late Charles E. Coltrain and Jeanette Coltrain. She was a resident of the Babcock Center and as a young adult attended Woodfield Park Baptist Church. Kathy loved music and will be remembered for her sweet smile.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Ford Coltrain; a sister, Tina Marie Coltrain, both of Columbia; a brother-in-law, Rickey Glynn Lovejoy of Lugoff; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Woodfield Park Baptist Church, 1834 Morninglo Lane, Columbia, SC 29223 or to The Babcock Center, 2725 Banny Jones Ave, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.