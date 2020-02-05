Kathy Elaine Chalmers LANCASTER Funeral service for Kathy Elaine Chalmers, 68, will be held at 1pm, with a visitation 1hr prior, on Wednesday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Lancaster. Rev. Tim Larrimore, Rev. Mike Haynes, Jr., and Rev. Douglas Snipes will officiate. Burial in Fort Jackson National will be held on Thursday at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church building fund. Mrs. Chalmers, widow of William Peter Chalmers, passed away February 3, 2020. Born in Camden, S.C. on July 10, 1951, she was the daughter of the late L. Harold Haynes and Ruby Curtis Haynes. She served in the Women's Army Corp and served in the Army for 7 years. Surviving is her daughter, Christie Chalmers, of the home; sisters, Linda Dianne Wall (Ed) of Montgomery, TX and Gayle Haynes Snipes (Barry) of Lancaster; brother, Tommy Haynes of Columbia; sister-in-law, Vivian Haynes, wife of the late Rev. Mike Haynes, of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and a brother, Rev. Mike Haynes, Sr. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2020