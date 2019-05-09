Kathy H. Martin GILBERT - Kathy H. Martin of Gilbert passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born in Williamston, S.C. to the late Hershel Humphrey and Frances I. Gillespie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her. She fought the good fight and battled serious medical issues throughout her life. She knew the power of prayer by so many, which enabled her to survive these last five years. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to all the staff of the LVAD Clinic of the Heart Hospital at Prisma Health-Richland for the excellent care that she received. Kathy enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and desired that all her family have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene in West Columbia. She was retired from AT&T where she served as a Facility Assignment Specialist. Survivors include her husband, Bert Martin; daughters, Dawn M. Garris (Parker), Nikki M. Wooten (Daniel) of Gilbert; grandchildren, Noah and Emily Garris, Julianne, Megan, Madison, and Claire Wooten; brother, Chris Gillespie; sister, Rhonda H. Martin (Keith); niece and nephew, Jada and Jonah Martin; niece, Kayla Humphrey. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the at 190 Knox Abbott Dr Ste 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or to the at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman Street Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on May 9, 2019