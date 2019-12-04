Kathy Lynn Hudgins

Kathy Lynn Hudgins ST MATTHEWS, SC - Kathy Lynn Hudgins, of St Matthews, SC passed away on November 30, 2019, she was 57. She worked in the medical field. Kathy is survived by her mother Mildred F Davis Edgefield, SC, her sister Karen H Ouzts, (Jim) Edgefield SC, sister Penni H Goodman, (Rick) Bristow VA, a brother Skip Davis St. Matthews, SC, and her beloved cat Mr. Cocky. Kathy was a life long GameCock fan and a St Jude supporter. Special thanks and acknowleg-ement for her best friend Lisa Pitts, and good friends Kim Foxworth and Stephanie Foxworth. Kathy's friends went beyond friendship taking care of her. There will not be a formal funeral as Kathy donated her body to the South Carolina School of Medicine for research. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019
