Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Rast. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Butler Rast COLUMBIA - Kathy Butler Rast passed, away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Kathy was born on May 20, 1948, in Conway, S.C., to the late Ralph and Isabelle (Rheuark) Butler. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and Southern Wesleyan University. She worked for the state of South Carolina for over 30 years and was retired from the S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission. Kathy was generous, self-sufficient, stoic, and unflappable. Family and friends were of utmost importance to Kathy, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A loving mother, sister, friend to all and most importantly, Grams to her beautiful granddaughters she is survived by her daughter, Robin Rast Carruthers (Robin); two granddaughters, Avery and Sutton, who were the loves of her life; three sisters, Paulette Lomas, Linda Barksdale (Dick) and Cheryl Henry (Jim); two brothers, Roger Butler (Silvia) and Sammy Butler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia Sarvis and Karen Butler; two brothers, William Rheuark and Ricky Butler. She leaves behind a large number of nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. A private family entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home or the March of Dimes. Memories may be shared at

Kathy Butler Rast COLUMBIA - Kathy Butler Rast passed, away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Kathy was born on May 20, 1948, in Conway, S.C., to the late Ralph and Isabelle (Rheuark) Butler. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and Southern Wesleyan University. She worked for the state of South Carolina for over 30 years and was retired from the S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission. Kathy was generous, self-sufficient, stoic, and unflappable. Family and friends were of utmost importance to Kathy, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A loving mother, sister, friend to all and most importantly, Grams to her beautiful granddaughters she is survived by her daughter, Robin Rast Carruthers (Robin); two granddaughters, Avery and Sutton, who were the loves of her life; three sisters, Paulette Lomas, Linda Barksdale (Dick) and Cheryl Henry (Jim); two brothers, Roger Butler (Silvia) and Sammy Butler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia Sarvis and Karen Butler; two brothers, William Rheuark and Ricky Butler. She leaves behind a large number of nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. A private family entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home or the March of Dimes. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close