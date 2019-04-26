Kathy Butler Rast COLUMBIA - Kathy Butler Rast passed, away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Kathy was born on May 20, 1948, in Conway, S.C., to the late Ralph and Isabelle (Rheuark) Butler. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and Southern Wesleyan University. She worked for the state of South Carolina for over 30 years and was retired from the S.C. Retirement System Investment Commission. Kathy was generous, self-sufficient, stoic, and unflappable. Family and friends were of utmost importance to Kathy, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A loving mother, sister, friend to all and most importantly, Grams to her beautiful granddaughters she is survived by her daughter, Robin Rast Carruthers (Robin); two granddaughters, Avery and Sutton, who were the loves of her life; three sisters, Paulette Lomas, Linda Barksdale (Dick) and Cheryl Henry (Jim); two brothers, Roger Butler (Silvia) and Sammy Butler. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia Sarvis and Karen Butler; two brothers, William Rheuark and Ricky Butler. She leaves behind a large number of nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. A private family entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home or the March of Dimes. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019